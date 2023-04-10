This Pizza Has The Honor Of Being Named New Jersey’s Craziest Pizza

When it comes to pizza, there are no states in the nation that take it more seriously than we do here in New Jersey. So when you start talking crazy pizza, you have our attention.

There are some people who are true pizza traditionalists. Anything added to the top of that pie is overkill. And don't even mention the word pineapple to a New Jersey pizza traditionalist.

We also have a ton of pizza adventurers in the Garden State as well. Bring on the pineapple, the cheesesteak, the buffalo wing strips, and anything else you want to pile on top of that dough. They'll try anything.

I think it's pretty safe to say that most of us land somewhere in the middle. We love our plain pies with an appropriate amount of passion, but we're not afraid to try something a little different.

So, when Cheapism put out its list of the craziest pizza in each state in America, we absolutely wanted to hear more.

It turns out the pizza they chose for the Garden State was one that sounds absolutely delicious and very interesting. It's called the K-Pop Mic Drop Pizza, and you can only get it at Tony Boloney's.

They have four year-round locations, including one in Long Branch, so it should be very easy to give it a try.

On their menu, it says the K-Pop Mic Drop features "black sesame seed crust, gojuchang buldak fire cheesy fried chicken and scallion", and frankly that doesn't sound crazy at all to me. That sounds delicious.

And if you think you'd rather try something else, this great place has over 20 pizza varieties on its menu, but I say give it a try. Then you'll be able to say you love New Jersey's "craziest pizza".

