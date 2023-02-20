New List Names 10 of the Coziest Restaurants in South Jersey
Sometimes you just want a place where you can cuddle and share some comfort food and cocktails. These are 10 of the coziest places to hang out in South Jersey, according to a new list.
Sometimes that place is small or boasts low lights and warm atmosphere. Other times the space is large but feel intimate.
NJ.com recently put together a list of the Garden State's coziest places to beat the winter chill. We agree, that's a great idea. But why limit these restaurants and bars to a season? They'd all make for a romantic night out during the cold weather months, on Valentine's Day, or any time of year.
Take a look at the 10 South Jersey spots that landed on NJ.com's list, and feel free to let us know about your favorite cozy spot that DIDN'T make the list.