Ah...fall. For those of us hard-core summer lovers, it is tough to say goodbye to those long, warm, beautiful days. However, if you have to leave that season, fall is not a bad place to land. It is my second favorite. Sadly it turns into winter, but that is another story.

One of the best parts about living on the East Coast during fall is enjoying the gorgeous scenery. Leaves are changing to vibrant red, orange, and yellow and the colorful landscape last until the end of November. New Jersey is diverse, with suburbs, cities, and various parks throughout the state, but some of the best hiking and biking spots to enjoy fall foliage are right here near Atlantic County and Cape May County.

Check out these links to a full list of Atlantic County parks and Cape May County parks. If you want to expand your adventures to enjoy the fall foliage even further, visit the official NJ state website to learn the best hiking and biking daytrips. Here are a few of our local favorites...

Visit Estell Manor State Park, about three miles south of Mays Landing on Route 50, for rich history, raised nature trails, and fishing surrounded by a canopy of trees. Belleplain State Forest is also nearby and offers an easy hiking loop in the pine barrens, perfect for later-season foliage.

Up for a drive? Visit the Cape May Point State Park to experience a natural route for migratory birds during your hike. This park also offers access to various habitats, a bike path to historic Cape May, a World War II gun battery and fire control tower, and the famous Cape May Lighthouse.

Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey State Park System. It is also the site of Batsto Village(available for self-guided exploration), a former bog iron and glassmaking industrial center from 1766 to 1867 that currently reflects the agricultural and commercial enterprises that existed here during the late 19th century.

Throughout Wharton are rivers and streams for canoeing, hiking trails (including a major section of the Batona Trail), miles of unpaved roads for mountain biking and horseback riding and numerous lakes, ponds and fields ideal for wildlife observation.

