New Jersey: Federal COVID-19 Website Opening, 4 Tests Per-Home

With demand at an all-time high and at home COVID-19 testing kits in such rare supply, this is an important development.

Beginning this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, you can place your order for 4 free tests per-home by using the federal website COVIDTests.gov

The tests will be provided at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House confirmed this past Friday.

You need to plan ahead of potential actual need, as The White House said that the tests “will typically ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering.“ The tests will be mailed through the United States Postal Service.

President Joe Biden has been facing mounting criticism for a total lack of preparation. He announced early last week the purchase of 500 million tests to get this federal program started. Late last week, The President confirmed that he was doubling the at home testing program to 1 billion tests.

Certainly, if you’re going to gather with family, if you’re going to a gathering where people are immuno-compromised or where they’re elderly or where you have people who might be unvaccinated or poorly protected from a vaccine, that might be an opportunity you want to test, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention director.

Biden was Vice President during the disastrous launch of the Obamacare Healthcare.gov website. It famously crashed immediately upon launching nationwide.

The Biden Administration is confident that there will not be a repeat this time.

People ask all of the time, “when should I test.” It’s a great question.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines say that you should do at-home test when you experiencing the following COVID-19 symptoms:

fever

cough

sore throat

respiratory symptoms

muscle aches

The COVID-19 exposure protocols require testing in order to go back to school or work.

SOURCES : The White House, Centers for Disease Control & New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

