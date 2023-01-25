One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey

A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!

I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up the grill during the summer and throwing a couple of ribeyes or sirloins over the flame.

What can be even more enjoyable though is having that steak cooked for you!

New Jersey is home to some phenomenal steak houses; you have Char, Berkley Cut, and Prime 13 all around the Jersey Shore.

But let's say you want a one-of-a-kind steak house experience that will leave you in a steak-induced coma by the time you're done.

There's one steak chain that comes to mind, and its preparing to open three new locations right here in New Jersey.

What One Of A Kind Steak House Is Opening In New Jersey?

It's a steakhouse known for its all-you-can-eat style of dining, where waiters will bring different cuts of meat to your table, and slice them fresh, tableside.

In addition to the amazing selection of steaks, the menu has other options such as chicken and seafood all of which are cooked to perfection.

It's a Brazillian chain that still cooks their steaks, and other foods in the Brazillian tradition.

According to NJ.com, Fogo de Chao is getting ready to open not just one or two, but three locations here in New Jersey!

Where is Fogo de Chao Opening In New Jersey?

Out of the three announced locations, only one has a set open date.

The first location will open at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, it's set to open on January 27th according to NJ.com

However, when you look it up on Google, it has an open date of February 13th.

In addition to the Paramus location, we can expect two more Fogo de Chao locations to open in New Jersey.

One restaurant is set to open in Bridgewater New Jersey at the Bridgewater Commons, and the other is set to open in Wayne, although an exact location for Wayne has not been announced.

Both the Wayne and Bridgewater locations are yet to announce an open date, but NJ.com reports that the Bridgewater restaurant has a soft date of November 2023.

