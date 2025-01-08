New Jersey Won’t Be Able To Get These Girl Scout Cookies Anymore

Does anyone know who I can get Girl Scout cookies from?

Yes, it's that time of the year - Girl Scout Cookie Sale Time!

Over the next couple of months, you'll be able to get your cookies - and the Girl Scouts have actually made it easier to find them.

But—and there's always a but—some of the cookie varieties will be gone forever! Yikes!

How to get Girl Scout Cookies

If you don't know any Girl Scouts - or parents of Girl Scouts, there is now an easy way to find out how to get cookies!

Go to the Girl Scout Cookie website, enter your Zip Code, and a list of cookie booth locations will pop up. Hey! You can buy Girl Scout Cookies almost every day!

This might be the best life hack ever!

Some Girl Scout Cookie flavors going away

The Girl Scouts has announced that 2025 will be the last year for two cookies - S'Mores and Toast-Yay!

S'Mores are "crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling." Toast - Yay! are "Yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing."

(I've never even tried the Toast-Yay!, have you?)

No word if they'll be replaced by anything new.

My favorites are the Peanut Butter Sandwich, Peanut Butter Patties, and Thin Mints. But - it's not like I would turn down any flavor!

Same cookie, different names

Girl Scout Cookies are produced by regional bakeries and some cookies actually have different names for the same product, depending on the region of the country.

Peanut Butter Patties are also called Tagalogs. Carmel deLites are also known as Samoas. Peanut Butter Sandwiches are also called Do-si-dos.

What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

