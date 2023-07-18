New Jersey is known for its amazing pizza.

From great little hole-in-the-wall places like Mia's Pizza in Seaside Heights to boardwalk favorites like Maruca's or Tony's in Asbury Park.

Personally, I'm prone to Marathon Pizza myself.

The crust is nice and thick while also being crispy and chewy all at the same time and yes, the slices are massive.

We could go on and on all day about the best pizza in New Jersey, however, what I want to talk about is the most disgusting pizza New Jersey has ever seen.

And if you've never seen this, you'll regret that you did.

It's not really that the pizza is gross, or poorly made, or anything like that but rather what's on top of it.

Do you know how some people get really mad when there's pineapple on their pizza?

Pineapple seems like a safe option when compared to this.

The most unsettling pizza that I've ever seen while in Jersey can't be bought in a pizza shop by the way, I saw it on Tik Tok and now have to share it with you.

TikTok user Chefsully_ has dedicated a part of his channel to creating, eating, and sharing controversial pizza toppings and I think this one takes the cake.

In one of his latest videos, Chef Sully who was on both Top Chef and Chopped on the Food Network created a pizza that made my stomach turn.

The pie featured homemade dough, mozzarella cheese, feta, olive, and grapes.

Yes, he put grapes on his pizza, check it out.

With the exception of the grapes, it really looks like a good pizza, but I just can't get on board with grapes on pizza.

Chef Sully assures that the combination is absolutely amazing and that everyone should try it at least once.

Are you gonna give it a try next pizza night?