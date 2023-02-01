Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that.
How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are a lot of things we find ourselves battling each and every day, so that must have some impact on our level of happiness, right?
It turns out that for 2023, New Jersey has been named among the happiest states in the whole nation, so we've apparently handled all of our challenges with grace in the past year.
We always think that the rest of the nation looks upon us as a place with a little bit of an attitude, and it seems that on a national level, our state gets mostly bad press.
But according to a USA By Numbers report, New Jersey is among the top 5 states in 2023 when it comes to happiness, and that is really nice to hear.
As a matter of fact, we come in at #4 in the study, which shows that the only states in the nation happier than we are this year (from 3-1) are Minnesota, Utah, and Hawaii.
Maybe the people who put the data together have never seen us in action on the Garden State Parkway or the New Jersey Turnpike, but what they don't know won't hurt them. Let's keep that all to ourselves.
For the record, the least happy state in America for 2023, according to this report, is West Virginia.