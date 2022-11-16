This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh.

Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.

Certainly, New Jersey also has its share of challenges, but for the most part, we are very happy with where we live. Of course, our reputation across the country doesn't always agree with how we actually feel in the state.

So, when a study was reported at Matador Network revealing the states that smile the most, many New Jersey residents had a bit of a sinking feeling worrying how our state would rank.

We're going to cut right to the chase here and tell you that New Jersey did just about as badly as you might expect.

It turns out there was only one state that smiles less than we do, and that dubious distinction belongs to California.

As the second least smiley state in the nation, the report suggests that only about 38% of faces in New Jersey are smiling ones. so, if the study is accurate, 2 out of three people you see today will not be wearing a smile.

Now comes the time when I stick up for us. Maybe the next time the study is done, they could observe the faces at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, or maybe a group of friends walking through Hoboken or Red Bank.

I bet the smile index at any of those places is near 100%. Then maybe we could move up the smile charts a little bit.

