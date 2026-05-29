For all the jokes people LOVE to make about New Jersey, the Garden State just got some serious validation. A WalletHub study ranked New Jersey as the fourth happiest state in America, proving what locals have been saying for years: life here is actually pretty good.

The rankings looked at everything from emotional and physical well-being to work-life balance and community factors. And despite the high cost of living, New Jersey scored especially well in areas connected to overall health and quality of life.

Emotionally And Physical Well-Being Scored BIG in NJ

One of the biggest reasons Jersey landed near the top? Residents are doing better mentally and physically than much of the country. The state ranked near the top nationally for emotional and physical well-being, plus it reported one of the lowest suicide rates in America.

READ MORE: 4 South Jersey Towns Named The Worst For Aggressive Driving

That’s a pretty major stat considering how stressful everyday life feels lately. Between rising costs, nonstop news cycles, and burnout culture, finding any kind of balance has become harder for a lot of people.

Still, New Jersey seems to be getting a few important things right.

NJ’s Not The Best, But Far From The Worst State To Live In

No state is perfect. New Jersey still ranked lower in categories like work environment and community engagement. Traffic is brutal, taxes are high, and nobody enjoys paying $8 for a breakfast sandwich.

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But people here also have access to great healthcare, strong schools, beaches, diverse communities, amazing food, and quick access to major cities like Philadelphia and New York.

Turns out, all of that adds up to a happier life than most people realize.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman