Is anybody truly happy? If you believe the same way I do, then you've come to discover that happiness is fleeting. You should really be pursuing a state of joy rather than just happiness. Happiness isn't permanent. Still, it's a great feeling when it presents itself.

How does one attempt to maintain a state of happiness these days? The world is a mess, the economy is hard for so many, and stress is high. Well, research in positive psychology emphasizes the importance of relationships, gratitude, and personal strengths in achieving long-term happiness. Studies show that mindfulness and stress management techniques can significantly improve mental health and overall life satisfaction. Building emotional resilience is crucial for coping with life’s challenges and maintaining well-being.

It's also no secret that money plays a part in whether or not people are truly content with their lives. Sure, money isn't everything, but it definitely helps to have your finances in order when living in a state as expensive as New Jersey. Learning to manage your money effectively contributes significantly to the average NJ resident's overall happiness. Creating a budget to track your income and expenses is crucial.

Happiest states in America

A recent poll from the folks at Gallop showed that only 47% of Americans are content with their current position in life. Contrary to popular belief, it seems people in New Jersey are, overall, pretty happy with the way life's going. A survey released by WalletHub places New Jersey near the top of the list of happiest states in America.

So, where does New Jersey rank? Pretty high! Definitely higher than the average person would guess. New Jersey was ranked as the 3rd happiest state in all of the US.

While NJ needs some work in the areas of work environment and community, Jersey's emotional and physical well-being rating was near the top. Number 2, to be exact. People prioritize their physical and mental health here in the Garden State. These days, they're doing so without guilt. That's the metric that really set NJ up near the top of the happiness list.

Check out their findings yourself to see why NJ residents are apparently so content.

Happiness in New Jersey (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 3rd

-2nd – % of Depressed Adults

-1st – Suicide Rate

-14th – Number of Work Hours

-3rd – Separation & Divorce Rate

-18th – Safety

-13th – Share of Adults Feeling Active & Productive

There are places in NJ, however, that are likely happier than others. Unfortunately, not everybody in the Garden State lives the healthiest lifestyle. Look...

