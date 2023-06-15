New Jersey! If You See Paw Prints on Your Mailbox You Should Leave Them

There have been several "did you know" moments lately in New Jersey.

For example, what should you do if you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox?

Spoiler alert. You should leave it. The scent of the dryer sheet keeps bees from building nests in your mailbox. In fact, many postal workers will put them there themselves. Plus, it makes your mail smell like "ocean rain." You can read all about it here.

Here's another USPS "did you know" that I heard about today.

There are more and more New Jersey mailboxes that are receiving paw prints.

Not actual paw prints, but stickers with paw prints on them.

We've seen them on more than one mailbox in Jersey, so we decided to do a little digging to find out what's going on.

It turns out that the U.S. Postal Service has something called the Paw Program.

The USPS says every year, over 4.200 postal workers are attacked by dogs nationwide. It's a real problem.

To try to prevent future attacks, the USPS is offering customers the option to participate in a program that alerts postal employees when they are approaching the house of a dog that could potentially cause a program.

There are two stickers. The first one is yellow.

The yellow sticker alerts mail carriers that there is a dog at the next house.

The orange sticker alerts postal workers that a dog is at that particular house.

According to the USPS, using these stickers has been very helpful in areas that have high dog bite numbers.

Our mail carriers work so hard and their safety should be our top priority. This is such a small thing that can help keep them safe.

Check out all of the details, here.