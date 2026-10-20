If you've been waiting for the perfect excuse to get outside, this is it! New Jersey's fall foliage is putting on its annual show, and you don't have to drive to Vermont to enjoy those gorgeous red, orange, and golden leaves.

From peaceful South Jersey nature trails to mountain views in the north, the Garden State has some seriously beautiful hikes.

The trick? Knowing when and where to go.

When Will Fall Foliage Peak In New Jersey In 2026?

Right now, we're in the heart of New Jersey's fall foliage season. Current forecasts put peak color across much of the state between October 18 and 27, with southern areas generally turning later than northern spots.

Weather can shift the timing, so check the latest foliage reports before heading out.

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Best South Jersey Hikes For Fall Colors

South Jersey deserves some love this fall, too! Add these spots to your autumn hiking bucket list:

- EHT Nature Reserve: A peaceful escape for a woodland walk and a little time away from the everyday hustle.

- Estell Manor Park: Explore wooded trails, wetlands, and the natural beauty of the Pinelands.

- Blueberry Hill in Gibbsboro: A great option for a local woodland hike with elevated views of the surrounding area.

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North Jersey Hikes Worth The Drive

Want those dramatic mountain views? Mount Tammany at the Delaware Water Gap delivers sweeping views of the Delaware River, but its steep, rocky trail is best for experienced hikers.

You can also visit Stokes State Forest for colorful mountain scenery or Hacklebarney State Park for beautiful wooded trails along the Black River.

Whether you're planning a quick afternoon walk or a full-on fall adventure, check the foliage forecast, grab your hiking boots, and bring your camera. Peak color doesn't last forever, and this is one New Jersey season you don't want to miss!

Hiking New Jersey: Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Take a look at another fantastic place to hike here in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels