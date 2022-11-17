We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief.

Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash loading...

There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident has to navigate through in the course of a normal Garden State day, and we all thought we were using our brain power to work our way threw them.

Quite frankly, we all feel like we do a pretty good job using our smarts and common sense to tackle anything the Garden State can throw at us.

Photo by Jason Strull on Unsplash Photo by Jason Strull on Unsplash loading...

This recent report focuses on IQ, however, and you might be surprised to find out where New Jersey ranks in that category. Here's a hint you probably don't need. We didn't do so well.

When it comes to the average IQ in New Jersey, we score 101, which is good enough to be ranked as the 16th smartest state in the nation, according to World Population Review. Really?

Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash loading...

How can we be so clever, so creative and so generally smart and still let 15 states score higher than we do at IQ. We guess it's because IQ isn't necessarily about those things.

I'm going to stick up for all my fellow New Jersey residents by going with the theory that the kind of smarts you need to navigate through any typical New Jersey day might not show up on an IQ test.

We're plenty smart. Just not that kind of smart, and that's fine with us.

You Don't Need To Be Smart To Win The Lottery New Jersey: we've had some good wins for the Powerball. But a majority of the time, the major jackpots wins are not in the Garden State. Let's try and fix that.

The "Ugliest City" In New Jersey Has Some Gems