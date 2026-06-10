I've lived with this secret long enough.

Every summer, as the Mack's versus Sam's pizza debate inevitably starts up again, I find myself nodding along while quietly hiding a truth that would probably get my South Jersey credentials revoked.

I like both.

Not "I'll eat either if I'm hungry" like both. I genuinely enjoy both Mack's Pizza and Sam's Pizza on the Wildwood boardwalk. Judging by how passionately people defend their favorite, that might be one of the most controversial food opinions at the Jersey Shore.

The Notorious Wildwood Boardwalk Pizza Rivalry

If you've spent enough time in Wildwood, you know the drill. Someone mentions boardwalk pizza, and within minutes the conversation turns into a debate.

Mack's loyalists praise the sweet sauce, crispy crust, and signature seasoning. Sam's fans are just as committed, arguing that their favorite slice delivers the perfect balance of sauce, cheese, and nostalgia.

What's funny is that many people don't simply prefer one. They actively reject the other. The rivalry has become such a part of Wildwood culture that picking a side feels almost mandatory.

Maybe it's because I grew up eating both. Maybe it's because they're different enough to satisfy different cravings. Or maybe I'm just incapable of participating in one of South Jersey's longest-running food feuds.

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What I do know is this: when I'm walking the boardwalk, sometimes Mack's sounds perfect. Other times, I want a slice from Sam's. Neither choice feels wrong.

Unpopular Opinion: Both Mack's AND Sam's Pizza Are Delicious

I realize this position probably frustrates the pizza purists. Sports rivalries need teams. Food rivalries need sides. The internet certainly loves a good argument.

So yes, I may be the weird guy who enjoys both Mack's and Sam's.

READ MORE: Which Ice Cream Reigns Supreme On The Wildwood Boardwalk

But if loving two legendary Wildwood pizza institutions is wrong, I'm not interested in being right.

The rivalry will continue long after this summer ends. Fans will keep defending their favorite slice. And I'll keep happily ordering from either place, fully aware that somewhere, a pizza traditionalist is shaking their head in disappointment.

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