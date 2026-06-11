Somewhere in South Jersey, somebody is probably still staring at a lottery ticket and wondering if this is real life.

A routine trip to ShopRite just turned into a $735,065 payday after a lucky customer purchased a winning New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket at the grocery store.

The ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Mullica Hill, and whoever bought it is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer than they were before walking through those doors.

ShopRite Lottery Ticket $700k+ Jackpot In Gloucester County

Most grocery runs are pretty forgettable.

You grab milk, maybe some snacks, and try not to spend more than you planned.

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For one shopper in Gloucester County, a stop at the lottery machine added a little something extra to the trip: a jackpot worth $735,065.

The winning ticket came from the New Jersey Lottery's Fast Play game called "Fat Wallet”. What makes the win even more eye-opening is that the ticket cost just $10.

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Unlike games that require players to wait for a drawing, Fast Play tickets reveal instantly whether they're winners. In this case, the ticket carried the game's progressive jackpot, which had climbed all the way to $735,065 before finally being hit.

Not bad for an impulse purchase while picking up groceries, eh?

A Life-changing Grocery Shopping Trip In Mullica Hill Worth Almost A Million Dollars

The big question now is simple: does the lottery winner know yet?

Somewhere in New Jersey, one person either just had the best grocery trip of their life, or they're about to discover they did.

Meanwhile, the game's progressive jackpot has already reset, so we’ll see how high it gets before someone else’s life is changed forever.

If You Won The Lottery Off A Gifted Ticket, Would You Share? Joe and Jahna asked if someone were to give you a lottery ticket as a gift and you won a million dollars, would you give that person or friend any of the winnings? Your answers did NOT disappoint. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal