Here Are Some New Jersey Pet Stats That Are Pretty Surprising

No one would ever doubt that New Jersey residents love animals, and we treat our pets like beloved family members, but some New Jersey pet statistics may really surprise you.

It turns out that despite all our love for animals here in the Garden State, we actually are one of the states with the lowest percentage of homes with pets in the entire nation.

Research published by World Population Review says New Jersey has literally one of the lowest percentage of homes with pets in all of America.

At 47.4%, New Jersey is only two places away from the lowest spot on the list. It turns out that Rhode Island and South Dakota are the only states with a lower number.

Here are some more pet statistics the study revealed about New Jersey, and some of them are pretty surprising.

We own a lot more dogs here in the Garden State than we do cats. And it's a pretty significant gap. 29% of New Jersey households own dogs as opposed to 18.9% for cats.

The raw dog vs. cat numbers are reversed however with the average number of cats owned being 1.6 and the average number of dogs owned being 1.3.

Here's a stat that will warm your heart about New Jersey dog owners. 50.5% say they would spend $4000 to save their dog, and that is the second highest in the nation, behind only Massachusetts.

