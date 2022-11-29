There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant.

The major website we are talking about here is among the biggest household names around. It's Reader's Digest, so that definitely adds some weight to the choice.

The category of restaurant that's in the spotlight this time is "traditional restaurant", leaving the door wide open to so many great eateries here in the Garden State.

And it also leaves the door wide open for thousands of differing opinions. It happens every time any foodies single out one New Jersey restaurant as the best.

So, while Reader's Digest set out to name the best "traditional restaurant" in each state, they, of course, named one for the Garden State. Let's see if you agree.

After careful consideration, one of the great publications of our time has chosen a fantastic restaurant in Atlantic City as the "best traditional restaurant" in the state.

Their choice is a much-beloved restaurant named Knife & Fork Inn. This amazing place has been around for over a century. It is rich in history and is located at 3600 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

Of course, there will be disagreement about this, but one thing is for sure. This restaurant is an awesome place with an incredible history, and you should put it on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list. I know I am.

