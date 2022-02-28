New Jersey’s Richest Family Is Worth A Crazy Amount Of Money

I promise you that you're not going to be able to wrap your head around the amount of money the richest family in New Jersey is.

Don't feel bad. I don't think anybody can really wrap their head around this number and what it actually means. But let's all give it a try together.

First, the list of the richest families in each state was compiled by Love Money, and if you actually do love money (and who doesn't) you'll really have fun thinking about this one.

The family with the collective highest net worth in the Garden State according to the article is the Dorrance family. And let's put it this way. They have the means to be pretty generous tippers.

Of course with the Dorrance family, we're talking about the amazing story of the Cambell's Soup Company and the fortune associated with it.

So, how much is the family actually worth? In 2020, Forbes listed them as the 19th richest family in America. Their net worth? It's $15 billion.

Let's try to find a way to put that in other terms. That's the equivalent of 15,000 one million dollar checks. Wait, what?

And to shed some light on that nugget of knowledge, let's try to give some perspective to how much money that actually is.

$15 billion dollars is equal to 15,000 one million dollar checks. So if you tried to spend one $1 million dollar check a day, it would be over 41 years before you went broke.

Has that sunk in yet? Whether it has or not, we should all go buy a lottery ticket. I want to have a problem like that.

Imagine what you could buy with $15 billion. Here are some suggestions.

What Could You Buy With $15 Billion

