Surprising Good News About Safety For All New Jersey Residents

If you live in New Jersey this is great news, but it's also very surprising news, and it has to do with our ranking for safety in the Garden State.

Let's start by explaining how Consumer Affairs defines safety for the purposes of an article that ranks the safest state in all of America.

What they used to determine the rankings for this is information from the FBI regarding police presence, violent crimes, and property crimes.

And when all the calculating was done, and all the scoring completed, the study determined that there is absolutely no safer state in the entire nation than New Jersey.

That's right, New Jersey ranks as the single safest state in America in 2023. That is exceptionally great news for all of us, and a wonderful bit of piece of mind for anyone who has chosen to raise their family in the Garden State.

One of the key factors for the excellent ranking of New Jersey has to do with the police presence we have here. The study says we have 452 law enforcement officers per 100,00 in our state.

Usually, when we hear news about state rankings, New Jersey residents sink in our seats a little bit, because we don't often do well. But in a study like this, a study that focuses on one of the most important things there is, the safety of our family, we know it out of the park.

For the record, the other top three safest states in this study are New Hampshire and Maine, but no state scored better than the Garden State.

