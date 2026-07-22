Every so often, you order something that completely catches you off guard. You think you're just grabbing lunch, and instead you leave wondering why it took you so long to find the place.

That's exactly what happened during my visit to Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield.

I ordered the Ensalada Portofino because it sounded fresh and perfect for a warm afternoon. What I didn't expect was to end up eating what I genuinely believe is the best blackened chicken in Atlantic County.

The Blackened Chicken Completely Stole The Show

Everything on the salad was fresh. The vegetables had that crisp summer crunch you hope for, and the strawberry vinaigrette was light, bright, and balanced without being overly sweet.

Then there was the chicken.

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Blackened chicken has a reputation for drying out if it's even slightly overcooked. This wasn't anywhere close. It was juicy, unbelievably tender, packed with seasoning, and cooked perfectly from the first bite to the last. It wasn't just the best part of the salad… it was the kind of chicken that immediately makes you start thinking about your next trip in.

Even the side of ranch deserves a mention. It was creamy, flavorful, and clearly house-made, & it may honestly be one of the best ranch dressings I've had at any restaurant.

Start With The Calamari And Don't Skip The Aperol Spritz

Before lunch arrived, we shared the calamari fritta with Thai chili sauce, and it set the tone for everything else that followed. The calamari was crispy without feeling greasy, and the sweet-and-spicy sauce made it almost impossible to stop reaching for another piece.

An Aperol Spritz was the perfect way to kick everything off.

I walked into Ventura’s expecting a good lunch and walked out convinced I'd just found my new favorite place for blackened chicken in Atlantic County.

I will absolutely be back.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis