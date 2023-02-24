This Popular Soul Food Restaurant Is Opening Its 3rd New Jersey Location

Alright, so let's talk comfort food.

Sometimes it's exactly what you need after a long stressful day, or just because you feel like having some good homestyle cooking.

Either way, comfort food is pretty popular.

What exactly is comfort food though?

I always think of it as things like chicken pot pie, baked mac, and cheese, or anything that's just really hearty.

But there's quite a bit that can fall under the comfort food umbrella.

Fried chicken, chicken and waffles, collard greens, ribs, baked yams, I could go on.

Basically, anything that brings you some sort of comfort, right?

New Jersey is no stranger to fantastic comfort food.

A while back I told you about Jersey's most whole-in-the-wall comfort food restaurant.

They're known for their dessert and fried catfish.

If you're looking for even more places to go for comfort food, then you're in luck because a Jersey-based, fast-casual comfort food restaurant is expanding!

What New Jersey Comfort Food Restaurant Is Expanding?

The restaurant is based in Irvington, but they have a few locations around Jersey and one restaurant in New York!

The restaurant specializes in classic comfort food and soul food like fried chicken, collard greens, ribs, mac and cheese, and cornbread, which is actually their specialty.

Pro-tip by the way, when you have cornbread you have to put some butter and maple syrup on it, it may change your life!

Currently, this place has restaurants in Maplewood, and Newakrd plus one location in Brooklyn New York.

The newest location will be opening in Montclair, hopefully, sometime this summer.

According to NJ.com, Jersey's own Cornbread Farm To Soul will open its third New Jersey location at 372 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair.

It may seem like a hike from Ocean or Monmouth County, but if the food is as good as people say, it may be worth the road trip!

In the meantime check out some of the best comfort food around the Jersey Shore.

