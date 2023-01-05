Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best.

I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.

I happen to be one of the biggest fans of the Jersey Shore, so my tastes are going to absolutely lean toward sunrises since I'm a real beach-lover.

There is no doubt in my mind that some of the most gorgeous sunrise pictures in the entire world can be taken right here in the state we call home.

I can't even begin to list them all, but there is no doubt in my mind that if you've ever taken in a sunrise in Asbury Park, Seaside Heights, Belmar. Point Pleasant Beach or Spring Lake, you will absolutely never forget it.

So when I heard the experts at Love Exploring did not choose a Jersey Shore spot as the best spot for the best sunrise or sunset photo, I wasn't exactly happy, but I was curious.

What they did choose was Fort Lee, and even though I think that it's just as much about New York as it is about New Jersey, you can't deny the beautiful sights you can enjoy in this awesome town.

So, I'm good with their choice and I hope you are, too. But make sure you get some great photos of a sunrise at the Jersey Shore, too. You'll be glad you did.

