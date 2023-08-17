NJ Transit offers big discounts for college students returning to campus this fall

🚂 NJ college students will get a break on NJ Transit fares this fall

NEWARK — New Jersey college students who plan to take NJ Transit this fall as they head back to classes will be getting a travel break.

Students can get as much as a 60% saving on fares with the transit agency’s continuation of its popular Student Pass discount program, according to NJ Transit.

The Student Pass, in partnership with more than 70 New Jersey colleges and universities, offers full-time students a 25% discount off an already discounted monthly rail, bus, or light rail bass when they buy it on the NJ Transit mobile app.

“By offering substantial savings and convenient options, NJ Transit is not only supporting New Jersey’s students, but also attracting new customers and fostering a new generation of transit users,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett.

In addition to the 25% Student Pass discount, NJ Transit is also welcoming back students with its “Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free” promotion.

To qualify, a student at a participating New Jersey college or university must buy a student monthly pass on the NJ Transit mobile app for three consecutive months: September, October, and November of 2023.

They will then receive a December pass in their account for free.

For a student to be eligible, a school must offer a Student Pass registration via their website and verify a student’s eligibility each semester. Once the student is verified, the Student Pass will appear each month as a ticket option during NJ Transit’s monthly pass purchase period.

After the third qualifying purchase, which in this case would be November 2023, a free monthly pass good for the month of December will appear during the December monthly pass purchase window.

The free December 2023 pass is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

NJ Transit is also offering other flex options for college students traveling to their respective campuses.

FlexPass: College students who need more flexibility in their commute, may choose FlexPass which offers them 20 one way trips at a 20% discount off full priced tickets. Learn more here.

Student Tickets: College students attending NJ Transit-accredited colleges and universities can complete an application to purchase a rail monthly pass at a 25% discount. This offer is only for a rail pass.

For a list of participating colleges and universities, visit here.

