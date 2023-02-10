Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway

After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer.

The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by Love Exploring is actually more of a road trip, and it's really two getaways in one, and we all know that two are better than one, so they certainly have our attention.

In my opinion, what they have done is combined two legendary places, each of which warrants a weekend getaway in their own right, and wrapped them into one great trip.

They say the best weekend getaway combines a city built on excitement, action, nightlife, and some games of chance with a town known for serenity, quiet, and quaintness.

And here's the best part. The two places are less than an hour away from each other. Don't you just love New Jersey?

Of course, the two great locations they're talking about are Atlantic City and Cape May, and for me, the two shouldn't be rolled into one weekend.

Sure the convenience of their closeness combined with their popularity is convenient, but you have to give at least a weekend to each independently to get the full experience, especially in the case of Cape May.

Most of us know that we don't even have to leave our state to get away from it all, and the ultimate New Jersey weekend getaway, or two weekends depending on how you look at it, is right here under our noses.

