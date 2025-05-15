Get ready to party in Atlantic City with Old Dominion!

I LOVE getting the chance to see Old Dominion live. They put on SUCH a good show. What better place to hear songs like "I Was On A Boat That Day" and "Hotel Key" than in AC? At Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, no less.

Matt Ramsey and the guys have just announced they're bringing their "How Good Is That" World Tour to Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock this September! They plan to extend summer this year, I see.

Old Dominion Secret Pop-Up Show For Fans

The Ultimate AC Weekend Getaway

Who doesn't love dinner and a show? You HAVE to make a whole night of it when Old Dominion comes to town. Not only do you get the chance to catch an AMAZING performance by one of the HOTTEST country bands, but indulge in some seriously delicious grub at one of AC's most fabulous casinos before the guys all take the stage.

Personally, I always recommend either Kuro if you're looking for sushi, Council Oak if you want some steak, or Sugar Factory for something sweet that the whole family will love.

Plenty of Instagram-worthy experiences for you, should you choose to eat on property.

Old Dominion 7 For 7 Ryman Residency

Book Your Stay ASAP

If you plan on having some, shall we say, adult fun, you'd better consider booking your room sooner rather than later. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino always books up for the weekend, so don't miss your chance.

Old Dominion In Atlantic City

Here's all the details:

- Who? Old Dominion

- When? Saturday, September 6th

- Time? 7p

- Where? Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Be the first to get your tickets during the pre-sale on May 19th starting at 10 a.m.

