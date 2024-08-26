They don't call it "America's Playground" for nothing. It certainly was a great day for one casino guest who score almost a million dollars at the Hard Rock this weekend.

Let's put this into perspective... we all know that winning a million-dollar jackpot is LIFE CHANGING, to say the least. Imagine you’re playing a slot machine or any casino game where the jackpot is set at a million dollars. The odds of hitting that jackpot are usually very small, often like trying to win a lottery where you have a one in several million chance.

In Atlantic City, there are lots of slot machines and games, but only a few of them have jackpots that reach or exceed a million dollars. This is why when someone does win a huge jackpot, it’s a big deal and makes headlines.

So, winning a million dollars at a casino in Atlantic City is a rare event which makes it a perfect one for celebration!



Guest wins almost $1 million with $5 bet at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in AC

The latest big money winner no doubt cried tears of joy after scoring big at Three Card Poker inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. What makes this news so exciting, though, is that the lucky winner only had to be $5. Not a bad night when you consider he or she walked away with a whopping $943,355.70! Pretty solid return on investment, wouldn't you say?

The lucky guest bet $5 and won with a Royal Straight Flush in the suit of Clubs: Ace, King, Queen, Jack and 10... The $943,355.70 prize is one of the largest wins ever paid out for a game of Three Card Poker at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The winner declined to be publicly identified, but that doesn't mean we can't extend our personal congratulations!

The proof is in the pudding when they say you can't win if you don't play. For this lucky almost-millionaire, dreams really did come true in the heart of Atlantic City!

The information above was generously provided by Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino via press release.

Winning that kind of money makes your dreams of a beautiful big dream house at the beach THAT much more of a reality...

