New Jersey Shoppers Soon To Love Mini Post Offices Set Up By Walmart

When was the last time you went shopping at Walmart? If you're somebody that took a break from the superstore GIANT, then you might have missed the latest development.

For one, the stores have gone through a massive overhaul to the tune of $9 million. Apparently, Walmart isn't stopping at store layouts, either.

Expect to get your Walmart deliveries sooner

Multiple sources report recently that Walmart has declared shoppers will soon find their groceries delivered at an even faster rate than they are right now. With almost everybody living within a 10-mile radius of a Walmart location, it shouldn't be too difficult to achieve, right?

With 4,000 stores already serving as delivery hubs throughout the country, Walmart thinks it can do better.

Cue parcel stations!

What are Walmart parcel stations?

The plan is to set up these stations to serve the delivery process in a similar way that a post office would. That's basically what these parcel stations will be, mini post offices. The plan is to have certain deliveries head right to your specific parcel station, where they will then be sent to your home by a "private fleet."

Walmart to open parcel stations in New Jersey

Initially, there will be 40 parcel stations opened. The goal is to get those up and running smoothly. Once that's achieved, Walmart plans to open even more within the year.

New Jersey is one out of nine states in which the first 40 parcel stations will be set up.

You can check out Walmart's plan to set up the delivery-friendly mini post offices HERE.

