New Jersey, Why Are You Only Tipping 17%?

In New Jersey we're proud, but we can't really be proud of this, can we?

A USA Today survey says New Jersey is only tipping food servers 17.49%. That means New Jersey ranks 27th in terms of tipping in this country.

We're not first, and we're not even close to first. We're closer to the bottom, actually.

What state tips the most?

The best tipping state is California. The survey revealed that diners in California tip about 22.69%.

Pennsylvania beat New Jersey. Pennsylvania came in at #8 with 19.64%. Maybe we do need those Shoobies!

The survey found the average tip in the USA is 17.94%. The worst tipping state is Illinois, coming in with an average tip of 14.22%.

This stat is a little shocking: Millennials are apparently better tippers than Baby Boomers.

What really decides how much we tip?

The survey did reveal that income is the most important factor when it comes to tipping. The more you make, the more you tip.

So how much do you usually tip? Leave it in the comments.

You can check out the USA Today survey information here.

