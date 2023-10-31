The Real Odds Your New Jersey Sports Kid Turns Professional

"My kid is headed for the NBA!"

"Wait, how old is Liam now?"

"He's ten, so he should be in the NBA in about ten years."

Sorry, Pop, the chances of little Liam from Anytown, New Jersey making the NBA are just about zero.

The folks at Gambling.com did some research to determine the chances of young New Jersey athletes turning pro.

Many youngsters (and/or their parents) dream of a career playing professional sports, but honestly, the odds are against it - especially if they live in New Jersey.

The odds of turning pro have a lot to do with where you live.

The best odds for making the NFL are for young athletes from Louisiana. The state has almost 5 out of every 1,000 males playing pro football! That's huge!

Kentucky males have the best chance of making it to the NBA: 1.3 NBA players per 1,000 male births in the state.

Interestingly, Pennsylvania is tops for baseball: 1.7 MLB players per 1,000 males.

Minnesota is tops in Hockey: 1.8 per 1,000 males make the NHL ice.

Rhode Island athletes are tops in golf, while Rhode Island and New Hampshire have the best rates in soccer.

What are my son's chances of being a pro athlete from New Jersey?

Here are the odds of making the pro ranks from New Jersey:

NFL: 1 in 2810 male births in New Jersey.

NBA: Almost ZERO chance!

MLB: 1 in 1493.

NHL: 1 in 3904.

Soccer: 1 in 1372.

Golf: 1 in 3904.

Boxing/MMA: 1 in 16916.

Tennis: 1 in 16916.

Odds on your young athlete competing in the Olympics: 1 in 2417.

Overall odds that your son will be a pro athlete: 1 in 357.

So, there they are! The official numbers for New Jersey.

Stay in school, kid!

SOURCE: Gambling.com

