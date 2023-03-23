Looking to Start a Business? New Jersey May Not Be the Best Place

Looking to Start a Business? New Jersey May Not Be the Best Place

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

The Garden State ranks low on the list of states to start a new business in, according to one website.

We've seen a bunch of businesses come and go here at the Jersey Shore.  Starting a business is never easy.  Some businesses soar, while others, unfortunately, don't make it.  It requires risky investments, finding trustworthy people to work with you, patience, and a lot of determination.

As if all the above weren't enough to worry about, external factors like the Covid-19 pandemic play a role in whether or not a business succeeds.  Many small businesses were hurt due to the forced closures from the shutdown.

Photo by Khachik Simonian on Unsplash
loading...

WalletHub has a series of studies on its website, including lists of the best and worst places of each year.  In January, they shared 2023's Best & Worst States to Start a Business.

The website based its rankings on business environments (length of work week, growth in the number of small businesses, five-year business survival rate, etc), access to resources (financing availability, the share of college-educated population, human-capital availability, etc), and business costs (cost of living, corporate taxes, office space availability, etc), on a scale from 1-50, with 1 being the best, and 50 being the worst.

Let's start off with the positives.  WalletHub ranked Utah as the best state to start a new business in.  Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Idaho trailed behind it.

Photo by Joshua Rodriguez on Unsplash
loading...

And now, the bad part...

New Jersey ranked number 47 on the list, making it 4th worst state to start a business in.  Our business environment had an average score, and our access to resources was above average.  As you can imagine, we tanked in the business costs area.

Take a look at the map below:

Source: WalletHub

Would you let this deter you from starting a business in New Jersey?

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

Filed Under: Business, Money, NJ, Work
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3