NJ Residents Are Losing Hundreds Per Year In Gift Cards
If you’re anything like me (hi, ADHD brain), you’ve probably asked for gift cards every holiday… and then immediately forgotten they exist.
You’re certainly not alone.
As of 2026, a jaw-dropping $24 billion in unredeemed gift cards is floating around out there. A recent survey found the average adult has $167 in unused gift cards and store credit just sitting in a wallet, junk drawer, or random kitchen bowl.
In South Jersey alone, that’s a whole lot of Wawa runs, Target hauls, and date nights collecting dust.
Are New Jersey Residents Wasting Hundreds?
Between birthdays, Christmas, graduations, and teacher appreciation season, we’re constantly handed plastic gold. Think about how many gift cards you’ve received for places like Amazon, Target, or even our beloved Wawa.
Now be honest… how many have you actually used?
It’s surprisingly easy to forget. Life gets busy. The card gets tucked into a wallet pocket. Months pass. Inflation happens. And suddenly that $50 doesn’t stretch as far as it once did.
Should You Save Gift Cards Or Spend Them ASAP?
The answer? It depends.
Most gift cards don’t expire quickly (thanks to federal regulations), but some promotional cards absolutely do. Even if there’s no expiration date, companies can change policies or close locations.
Financially speaking, spending them sooner is usually smarter. Waiting obviously doesn’t make them grow, and inflation quietly chips away at their value.
The ADHD-Friendly Fix For Your Gift Card Graveyard
If object permanence isn’t your strong suit, start a simple note in your phone. List the store and the balance. Update it when you use it.
It takes two minutes, and could save you hundreds every year.
Check your wallet tonight. You might be richer than you think.
Order Your Cat Country 107.3 Merch
Gallery Credit: Cat Country 107.3
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt