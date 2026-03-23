If you’ve been wondering why fewer people in New Jersey are having kids, here’s one major clue: it now costs more to give birth than it does to buy a decent car.

Seriously.

According to new research from iSelect, New Jersey ranks as the 6th worst state in the U.S. for the overall burden of having a baby. And once you see the numbers, it’s hard not to understand why.

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It Costs Over $33,000 to Have a Baby in New Jersey

Let’s start with the headline stat: the average cost of giving birth in New Jersey is $33,122. That’s not raising a kid. That’s not daycare. That’s just the bill to have the baby before any of the other stuff is even relevant yet. So, what does insurance cover exactly??

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To put that into perspective, you could walk into a dealership today and drive off with a brand-new car for less than that. And unless you’re shopping luxury, you’d probably still have money left over.

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New Jersey’s Ranking Tells a Bigger Story

The study gave New Jersey a score of 36.84 out of 100, with lower scores meaning a heavier burden on parents.

That ranking factors in:

◾ Birth costs

◾ Employer requirements for paid maternity leave (which are mandatory in NJ)

◾ Maternal mortality rate (26 per 100,000 births)

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While paid leave laws do help, they’re clearly not enough to offset the financial and medical realities families are facing.

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