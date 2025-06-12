Turns out, New Jersey isn’t “lovin’ it”. We’re not just talking about McDonald’s. A new study from WalletHub revealed that New Jersey ranks the second-lowest in the nation for fast food spending.

Out of all 50 states, only Massachusetts spends less on places like Taco Bell, Burger King, and KFC.

It might surprise you, especially since fast food used to be the default cheap-and-easy meal.

But now, with prices for limited-service restaurants rising a whopping 47% over the last decade (well beyond inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics), it’s no wonder Jersey folks are cutting back.

NJ Fast Food Habits

High Prices, Low Appetite

WalletHub compared the cost of classic fast-food staples—burgers, pizza, fried chicken sandwiches—to each state’s median household income. It always comes back to money, doesn't it?

For Jersey residents, that spending takes up a smaller chunk of their income than almost anywhere else in the country.

It’s a mix of higher income levels, better access to different food options, and frankly, people being a bit more careful about the money they’re spending.

NJ Spends The Least On Fast Food

If Not Fast Food In NJ, Then What?

Maybe it’s the abundance of great diners, bagel spots, and mom-and-pop pizza joints. You also can't go wrong with all the AWESOME sushi places the Garden State has to offer. That's especially true in South Jersey.

OR maybe we’re just collectively done with paying $18 for a combo meal. Anyone else? It CAN’T just be me. Either way, NJ isn’t rushing to the drive-thru like it used to.

