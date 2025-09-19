How’s your dating life looking these days? I think it’s safe to say that dating in 2025 is… complicated, to say the least. You've got the apps, the ghosting, and now, the "financial theater."

A new survey from Credit One Bank reveals something we might all be low-key doing on the regular: faking our finances to find love. That’s especially true for young people in the northeast.

It turns out, that lavish brunch or fancy date night might be more about impressing a date than actually being able to afford it. So, what's the deal with dating in NJ and people's money situation?

Is Your Wallet Ready For Cuffing Season?

The pressure to look financially successful is real, and Gen Z and millennials in NJ are feeling it hard. A shocking 51% of young adults admit to exaggerating their financial success. 37% wouldn’t be afraid go into debt or overdraft just to impress a date. It’s a dating game where the stakes are your credit score.

Men are particularly prone to this, with 46% saying they’d overdraft for a romantic interest, compared to 28% of women.

Love Over Loyalty (To Your Bank Account)

It’s not just about one-off dates, either. Over a third of young adults (38%) say they’ve gone into debt or damaged their credit to impress someone. This isn't just a fleeting impulse, either; it's a pattern that shows how deeply intertwined financial success and romantic viability have (sadly) become.

The illusion of wealth is costing young people real money and, in some cases, lasting credit damage. You may be super busy swiping right at night these days, but remember that a strong financial foundation is a better long-term investment than a temporary splurge.

