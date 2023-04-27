New Jersey’s best Greek restaurants

I am a huge fan of Greek food. When I lived in Marlboro, we had a neighbor, Honey Williams, who made an incredible spanakopita, which is a spinach pie made with filo dough and a filling of spinach, eggs, feta cheese and dill. She would also use cottage cheese as well. Here's a recipe.

She taught me how to make it and it's not easy. Honey would individually butter each thin layer of filo dough which is like paper, then layer the filling in between. It was incredible, like so many Greek dishes are.

There's moussaka, which is a creamy delicious dish made of spiced beef or lamb cooked in tomato sauce with fried eggplant and bechamel sauce. It's a staple at many Greek restaurants. Or souvlaki or gyros, which are a great alternative to the cheeseburger deluxe in a diner.

Greek food is amazing and there are some incredible places in New Jersey to get it, such as these ten best places near Princeton,

There's also the Varka restaurant in Ramsey which got great reviews from Love Food

Here are some suggestions from my social following. Trust me, these people know food.

Carlo Bellario

Molos - Weehawkin

Andy Rehorn

Greek on Main in Metuchen is very good as is Pithari in Highland Park.... all the food is good!

Adam Daniel

Yianni’s Greek Taverna in Brick is AMAZING!!!

Giulio Poli

It's Greek to me any of their 5 locations

Evan Grollman

Pithari in Highland Park. So good!!!

Michael Beifeld

Lithos or Ambelli in Cranford

