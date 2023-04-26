New Jersey’s Best Salad! You Need This At Your Next Backyard BBQ
It is that time of year once again here in the Garden State, time to get outdoors and enjoy time in our backyards. Your outdoor living space is your beautiful space where you can enjoy fresh air and sunshine, the sounds of birds, the smell of the BBQ, and time with friends and family. So it's time to start thinking of some delicious recipes that you can enjoy this season.
There are many different types of foods that we need at our backyard bbq. Burgers, dogs, chops, chicken, ribs, corn on the cob, watermelon, potato salad, macaroni salad, etc. In a recent article by Taste of Home, the publication listed the best "picnic salads" in America. The feature gives the best "salad" recipes in each state including for us right here in New Jersey. Maybe you have tried this recipe, or maybe not?
According to Taste of Home, "New Jersey is home to some of the greatest Italian-American delis in the nation, and you'll find a version of this picnic pasta salad—full of cured meats, cheese, olives, tomatoes and more—at just about all of them."
I enjoy a good antipasto, delicious, and on a hot day a cold antipasto is a delicious part of a picnic or backyard bbq. I do like all kinds of salads for a backyard bbq including potato salad, macaroni salad, cole slaw, and a good old tossed salad. As mentioned they are always delicious on a hot summer day.
Here is the recipe for "Potluck Antipasto Pasta Salad"
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) penne pasta
- 1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 medium sweet red or green pepper, julienned
- 2 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise and sliced
- 1 bunch green onions, sliced
- 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, julienned
- 4 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, julienned
- 4 ounces brick or provolone cheese, julienned
- 4 ounces thinly sliced hard salami, julienned
- 3 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni
- 1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
- 1 to 2 tablespoons minced chives
- basil vinaigrette:
- 2/3 cup canola oil
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
Directions
- Cook pasta according to package directions; rinse with cold water and drain. In a large bowl, combine the pasta, beans, vegetables, cheeses, meats, olives and chives.
- In a small bowl, whisk the vinaigrette ingredients. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate. Toss before serving.
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog