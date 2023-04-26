An Awesome French Fry Place is Expanding at the Jersey Shore

French fries are everything, especially on your favorite boardwalk.

If I was to choose some of the BEST fries they would have to be at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, McDonald's fries, the Office Lounge's fries are spectacular, and I like Wendy's fries.

One of my favorite places for French fries is on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. If you've never been to House of Fries, and if you love fries, this place is for you. They are absolutely delicious. Their fries are so unique, my favorite is the cheesesteak fries. But they have so many different kinds of specialty fries. Check out, the brisket fries from their House of Fries Facebook page:

They are adding another location to their already popular location in Seaside. Their new location will be in Ortley Beach, according to patch.com, across from Barnicle Bills. Congratulations to House of Fries for expanding, Ortley will love to have you move in.

I want to thank Katie in Toms River for emailing me. She loves the fries at McIntyre's Pub, the Office Lounge, and Burger 25. Many of you called or emailed or App chatted with us and Burger 25's fries were tops.

I'm thinking of disco fries, OMG yum. Gravy over fries is just delicious. Then there are pizza fries, just plain delicious.

Co-workers were telling me they love McDonald's and 5 Guys fries. Diner fries are always delicious, too. I had a listener, Kellie from Toms River, email me and say she loves curly fries. Kellie, you're not the only one, lots of us love curly fries.

