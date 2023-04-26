Philadelphia & Atlantic City: Wawa Started Out As A Dairy

When you look at the expansive nature of Wawa today … it’s hard to believe that it all began in 1902 as a dairy.

The Wawa routs go back more than 120 years.

This is how Wawa tells the story:

George Wood founded the Wawa Dairy in 1902 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, to bottle fresh milk products from certified Guernsey cows. The Wawa Dairy produced and delivered certified Wawa milk to the doorsteps of homes throughout the Philadelphia region. The Wawa Dairy milk and cream products were of the highest quality and received the highest accolades from physicians and consumers.

The expansion of Wawa over the years has been extensive and now stretches across much of the East Coast with stores in:

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

New York

Delaware

Maryland

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Florida

The feature photo above and below is such a great historical reminder about how it all began.

It reads Wawa Dairy Farms, with all of the priceless history and Philadelphia & Atlantic City advertising.

The Wawa store of today is a full-fledged delicatessen, barista, gasoline station and more.

There are now more than 900 Wawa stores across the country.

They are convenient and seemingly have everything right at your fingertips.

More than 120 years ago, Wawa was a door-to-door business. They came to you. They were so trusted that homeowners trusted their Wawa delivery person to have the key to their home, so the milk could be promptly refrigerated.

In a modern “back to the future,” over the past few years, Wawa has also added wide ranging catering services.

It’s now beyond just milk and cream, as there are now about 100 different SKU's of Wawa products bottled in nine different package sizes.

SOURCE : Wawa

