Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Grilled Cheese Ever

Grilled cheese is the champion of all comfort food, and now, one national website has named the "best grilled cheese ever" in New Jersey.

Whether or not you completely agree with the findings of this report or any other report for that matter, we love to share the results with you so you can add destinations to your summer schedule.

If a major outlet says a place has the best grilled cheese in the whole state, you're going to want to check that out, right?

Maybe it'll be around the corner, or maybe it'll be a road trip kind of thing, but either way, you're going to taste that grilled cheese.

Remember, this is not just the best grilled cheese in New Jersey, it's the best grilled cheese ever, and that's a big deal.

The fine folks at Lovefood did the hard work on this one to pick out the best grilled cheese in each state, and their New Jersey spotlight landed in Kenilworth.

According to these experts, the top grilled cheese in the state can be found at a place called American Melts. Just the name sounds delicious. And we hear it's an amazing little place.

American Melts is an awesome grilled cheese bar located at 515 Springfield Rd. in Kenilworth, and it's definitely worth a trip this summer. You can either choose from their chef creations or create your own. See you there!

