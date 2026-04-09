New Jersey’s Elderly Care Ranking Raises Concerns For Families
If you’ve got aging parents in New Jersey, this one might hit a nerve.
Because somehow… we only ranked #25 in the country for elderly care. Seriously?
NJ Lands At #25, And It Feels Low
A new study from Compare the Market ranked all 50 states using a Senior Healthcare Quality Index that factored in life expectancy, hospital performance, access to care, and nursing home quality.
New Jersey came in smack in the middle with a score of 49.2.
On paper, it doesn’t look terrible:
- Life expectancy: 79.6 years
- Low rate of seniors skipping care due to cost (2.7%)
- Strong access to advanced practice nurses
But still… #25? In one of the most densely populated, healthcare-heavy states in the country?
What’s Holding NJ Elderly Care Back?
The biggest weak spot: nursing home quality.
Only 33.9% of facilities are rated highly and that drags the entire score down. For families actually navigating long-term care, that number matters way more than rankings.
It raises a real question: are we investing enough in elder care infrastructure?
Care Could Be Worse, But That’s Not the Point
Yes, states like Nevada (last place) and New Mexico are struggling more. They have lower life expectancy and weaker care systems.
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But, New Jersey shouldn’t be comparing itself to the bottom.
We should be aiming for the top.
What Needs To Change To Improve Elderly Care In NJ
If NJ wants to move up, it’s pretty clear where to focus:
• Improve nursing home quality and oversight
• Expand affordable long-term care options
• Continue reducing cost barriers for seniors
With more than 61 million Americans over 65, this isn’t some future issue. It’s happening right now.
New Jersey has the resources. The question is whether we’ll actually use them.
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