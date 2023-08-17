New Jersey&#8217;s Best Hidden-Gem Restaurant Has Been Uncovered

New Jersey’s Best Hidden-Gem Restaurant Has Been Uncovered

Google Maps

This is a great find because obviously when you have a business that is a "hidden gem" we need to find it, right? Well, that's just what Lovefood has done. They list the best "hidden gem" restaurants in America, including their choice for New Jersey which is located in Monmouth County.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Unsplash.com SJ 📸
loading...

 

 

 

 

So what makes a great restaurant for you? Great food is a must, friendly and efficient service is always needed, great prices, ambiance, and a great cup of coffee? Maybe that's my list but I am sure you probably agree. All these qualities make for a great dining experience. According to Lovefood, "Some of the most memorable food can be found in places where you least expect it – and stumbling across unexpected greatness can make an excellent meal feel like so much more."

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

So for New Jersey, Lovefood selected a restaurant in Monmouth County as their choice for the best "hidden gem" restaurant in the Garden State. The Belford Bistro was the choice from Lovefood "Run by a chef couple, this quietly amazing neighborhood bistro based in a strip mall produces gourmet-style New American dishes. The inside feels luxe and classy – all white tablecloths and styled lighting  – and the food is high-end, well-balanced fare. Do they make all their pasta fresh in house? You bet they do. A mile-and-a-half from the New York ferry, this is an under-the-radar spot well worth celebrating."

Have you been to the Belford Bistro? If so give us your review and recommendations. We always encourage your feedback.

 

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

 

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

 

Filed Under: Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America, New Jersey's Best Hidden-Gem Restaurant Has Been Uncovered, Where is a Hidden-Gem Restaurant in New Jersey
Categories: Community, Food
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3