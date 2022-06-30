Can This Really Be New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert?

Sometimes the only thing even more delicious than an amazing New Jersey dinner is the fantastic Garden State dessert that follows it.

Photo by Michaela Baum on Unsplash Photo by Michaela Baum on Unsplash loading...

We love our desserts, we take them very seriously, and we all have our favorites. So when someone says they have uncovered the top dessert in New Jersey, it certainly gets our attention.

Eat This, Not That is a well-respected food website, and I often agree with their choices for New Jersey, but to be honest, I am not on the same dessert page as they are.

Photo by Natalia Yakovleva on Unsplash Photo by Natalia Yakovleva on Unsplash loading...

I thought for sure that the top New Jersey dessert would center around what is arguably the state's top food, Italian food.

That would open the dessert door wide for a creamy cannoli or a nice tiramisu. But the choice for the best New Jersey dessert isn't either of those.

Photo by Gaby Dyson on Unsplash Photo by Gaby Dyson on Unsplash loading...

As a matter of fact, when I heard the choice for New Jersey, I wasn't even sure what our top dessert actually was.

It turns out that the website says the top dessert in New Jersey is not ice cream, it's not cheesecake, it's not lava cake, and we already know it's not cannoli. So, what is it?

Photo by Abstral Official on Unsplash Photo by Abstral Official on Unsplash loading...

It's Icebox Cake. What? Do I even know what that means? I know this. I've never seen it on a New Jersey restaurant menu. I'm sure I never have had it. Have I missed something big here?

Look, I've been wrong before, so it wouldn't surprise me if I am here as well, but I've been in New Jersey a long time, and I've never encountered an Icebox Cake in all that time.

But I've never encountered an alien, Bigfoot, or the Jersey Devil, and we all know they are real, so what do I know?

Great Hidden Gem Restaurants In New Jersey

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try