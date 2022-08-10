It's pretty amazing just how many funny people have come from the Garden State. We may just be the funniest state in the nation.

When you think of all the funny people with strong ties to the Garden State, choosing one person as the absolute funniest ever in New Jersey would be a daunting task, but one national website took on the challenge.

We didn't think it would be possible for Cracked to name just one since there are so many really funny people out of the Garden State.

Here are just a few names that immediately come to mind.

Jerry Lewis. Jerry Lewis is one of the original funny men from New Jersey and his fundraising over the years was truly inspirational.

Paul Rudd. From Friends to Ron Burgundy and The 40-Year Old Virgin, his comic resume is full of hysterical characters.

Danny DeVito. His career spans from Taxi to Twins to everything in between, and he has brought pride and laughter to New Jersey all the while.

Joe Pesci. Three words. My. Cousin Vinny. And then there's the Lethal Weapons movies and the Home Alone series. He's one of the funniest New Jersey guys ever.

Joe Piscopo. The funny started way back in the Saturday Night Live days and continues until the present. Joe is a real New Jersey gem.

As funny as all those people are, none of them were chosen as the funniest person from New Jersey. So, who was? It turns out that our prediction that you just couldn't pick one was right on the mark.

It turns out Cracked went with two choices. They picked the comedy team of Abbott and Costello, both of whom were from New Jersey, and I don't think you're going to get any argument on that.

The legendary Abbott & Costello, the funniest person from New Jersey ever.

