Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?

As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner.

You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.

While we squeeze whatever is left of Summer out of 2022, there is no doubt that we need to get ready for the change.

This change comes with some really great things to look forward to, not the least of which is Halloween.

Halloween is one of those holidays that bring out the kid in all of us. But this holiday is not just about candy and masks. It's about being scared.

If you want to make plans this Halloween season to travel to the most haunted hotel in all of New Jersey, then this news is just in time.

We did a little research to find out which hotel is the most haunted in the whole state, and we think we found an answer for you.

The results came from the nationally respected Insider website, and they have named the most haunted hotel in each state. So which one gets the honor here in New Jersey?

The honor goes to the Southern Mansion in Cape May. You had to have a feeling that this was going to be a Cape May thing.

It's all about the Allen family at the Southern Mansion, and if you're looking for where the haunted action is, you should focus on room 14, as the story goes.

Whether this is your kind of thing or not, it's a sure sign that Halloween is right around the corner.

