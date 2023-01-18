This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state.

When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.

It might come as a relief to you that the task was taken up by the foodie experts at the well-respected website Cheapism.

They certainly know a thing or two about the world of restaurants, and they have chosen the one place they would put at the top of the bucket list for New Jersey.

With great restaurants in every corner of this great state, the one they chose is nestled in beautiful Red Bank, and it is beloved by the locals and visitors alike.

If you haven't been to Nicholas Barrel & Roost, then the experts say you need to get there as soon as possible if you want a bucket list experience.

Barrel & Roost is brought to you by the same people who made Restaurant Nicholas the legendary eatery it became. And with its bold menu, Barrel & Roost has become a legend in its own right.

On that menu are things like Bourbon Braised Suckling Pig and Butter Poached Nova Scotia Lobster. Now if that's not bucket list stuff, I don't know what is.

If you haven't been there yet, you have to give them a try. They're at 160 Route 35 South in Red Bank.

