New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed

There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee.

If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking around with a big hunk of gold around our necks.

Coffee in New Jersey is not just loved and important. To many people, it's nearly a religious experience, especially that first sip. There really isn't anything else like it.

We all know we need coffee. But not just coffee. We need really good coffee. New Jersey doesn't mess around with java, so where can we get the best cup in the whole Garden State?

If you're a foodie, you know all about Eat This, Not That. It's a well-respected source, and its website went around the nation in search of the best cup of coffee in each state in our great nation.

When they made their way to the Garden State, their coffee taste buds directed the to Mullica Hill, and it was there the best cup of coffee in New Jersey was found.

The lofty title is proudly owned by Crescent Moon Coffee & Tea, and customers couldn't agree more.

The ambiance is amazing, the people are friendly and the coffee is, well, the best in the state, at least according to this report.

So, get Crescent Moon on your bucket list and get there soon.

