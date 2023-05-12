New NJ law means no more traffic tickets for this dumb violation

Congratulations to Pat Diegnan, Declan O’Scanlon, Dick Codey and Ed Durr, the legislators who sponsored a law that effectively strikes down one of the dumbest reasons drivers have gotten pulled over in NJ since practically the beginning of time.

Unlike most laws that emerge from the Statehouse in Trenton, this new law harms no one, wastes no money, and actually makes sense.

It allows license plate frames to obscure certain parts of permanent or temporary license plates under certain conditions.

What it boils down to is that that stupid frame that the dealer puts around your license plate or the one that says "Go Eagles" isn’t going to get you in trouble anymore.

New Jersey the garden State, view of license plates in a flower garden Kathleen Gail loading...

Not sure if this is ever been an issue for you, but over the many years that I have been on the air here, I can’t even tell you how many people have reported being pulled over for having a frame around their license plate, that, at least, according to the responding officer, partially obscures the plate.

I must tell you that in my life I have never seen a license plate frame that actually makes the license number or state or state nickname (or anything else) unreadable, yet it continued to be something you could actually get a ticket for. It was insane.

Yes, these fine legislators decided that the stupid frame around the license plate shouldn’t be creating a problem for drivers when they get pulled over.

Now, granted, there are more important things to worry about here in this state, and it kind of makes me upset that people will use their energy to create a bill like this when there are so many more pressing matters to attend to in this state.

Still, I’ve heard enough stories of people being pulled over for this ridiculous “infraction.” I guess it’s better to do a little of something good than a lot of something bad, which is what usually happens under our golden dome.

