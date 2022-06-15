New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Has An Amazing National Distinction

Some of New Jersey's hotels, especially ones at the Jersey Shore have gained legendary status over the years. Many have been around for a really long time, too. So which New Jersey hotel is the oldest in the state?

There is always a new vacation adventure here in New Jersey, and being able to say you stayed at the oldest hotel in a state known for its vacationing reputation is a pretty fun thing.

If you love New Jersey history and you love the Jersey Shore, the oldest hotel in New Jersey provides an opportunity for you to check both boxes.

The summer is young, so there is plenty of time to book this adventure. Where will you be going to stay when you visit the oldest hotel in New Jersey? Get your best Victorian outfit ready. You're heading to Cape May.

The oldest hotel in New Jersey is the legendary Congress Hall Hotel in beautiful Cape May.

According to Insider, this amazing piece of history opened its doors in 1816. James Madison was the president then.

There is another piece of history associated with Congress Hall that might even be bigger that the fact that it is New Jersey's oldest hotel.

It turns out it's also the oldest seaside resort in the entire nation. There's another box to check off, right?

Here's the rub. We checked availability for the next 4 weekends and they are booked. So if you want to make Congress Hall part of your summer plans, you better act quickly.

