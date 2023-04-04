I absolutely adore my two pups, Mia and Bodie. People may not consider me a mom, but I'm their mama and that's good enough for me. I love them like they're my children.

Judge me if you must, but it's true. I would do anything for my doggos and I know I'm not alone in that. That's why I feel like it's important to be in the loop whenever a new veterinary practice opens its doors.

My dogs have their vet, yes, but a veterinary office isn't the same as an urgent care. One of the most obvious differences are the hours of operation. Typically, pet urgent care centers are open much later than the standard veterinary office.

That's true for the brand new pet urgent care center that's set to open its doors in Gloucester County just a short ways off of the Atlantic City Expressway. Thrive Pet Healthcare is a new clinic opening up in Turnersville that will also serve pet owners in the eastern parts of Atlantic County and even parts of Salem County.

Their motto is to combine standard vet care with urgent care services that could potentially eliminate the necessity for an animal's admission to an emergency pet hospital. For example, if a dog or cat gets cut and needs stitches, that's obviously something urgent care can solve. Or, if a dog got something stuck in its paw, obviously urgent care is equipped to handle that. They can even set broken bones, deal with illnesses, and everything else that may require immediate attention, but isn't necessarily a life-or-death situation.

According to a press release, the hours will be daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can find out more about the Thrive Pet Healthcare clinic HERE.

